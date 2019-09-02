Diploma’s (DPLM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPLM. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,225 ($16.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,455.57 ($19.02).

Shares of DPLM opened at GBX 1,585 ($20.71) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,487.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,487.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 31.08. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,654 ($21.61).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

