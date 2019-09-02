Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Dillistone Group Plc (LON:DSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The firm has a market cap of $5.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.17.

About Dillistone Group (LON:DSG)

Dillistone Group Plc provides technology solutions and services for the recruitment industry worldwide. It operates in three divisions, Dillistone Systems, Voyager Software, and GatedTalent. The Dillistone Systems division supplies technology and services to executive search firms and in-house search teams at various corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

