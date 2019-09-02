DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.23.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.40. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In other news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 256.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

