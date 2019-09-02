DEX Reaches Market Cap of $20.24 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 552% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00219524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.01294647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

