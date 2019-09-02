DEX (DEX) Trading 309.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 309.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $21.26 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00220881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01346743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021043 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.