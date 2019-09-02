DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.21

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $33.07. DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 45,630 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

