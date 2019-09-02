Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.78. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 5,959 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 25,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,449.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,231,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,771,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 24,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $41,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 185,486 shares of company stock worth $307,137 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 345,807 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

