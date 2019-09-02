Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $5.89 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,173,456 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.