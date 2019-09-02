Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives €49.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.70 ($57.79).

Several analysts have issued reports on DHER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

ETR:DHER traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €46.00 ($53.49). 139,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €49.88 ($58.00). The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.39.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

