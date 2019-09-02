DEEX Market Cap Tops $542,646.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DEEX has a market capitalization of $542,646.00 and $2,600.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

