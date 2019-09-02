David Furst Sells 11,126 Shares of The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) Stock

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) insider David Furst sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79), for a total transaction of £15,242.62 ($19,917.18).

The Ince Group Company Profile

The Ince Group plc provides legal, accounting, financial, and consulting services; and pension advice to clients in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Gordon Dadds Group plc and changed its name to The Ince Group plc in August 2019. The Ince Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

