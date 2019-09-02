DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Huobi and Bibox. DATA has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $166,629.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00218236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.01294954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,487,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi, UEX, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

