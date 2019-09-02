CVCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $428,275.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $428,275.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001141 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00219079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.01300203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.