CRPT Market Cap Achieves $31.66 Million (CRPT)

CRPT (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, CRPT has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. CRPT has a total market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $490,111.00 worth of CRPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRPT token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, KuCoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.89 or 0.04735233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000197 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CRPT Token Profile

CRPT (CRPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. CRPT’s total supply is 99,868,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,871,024 tokens. CRPT’s official Twitter account is @crypterium . The Reddit community for CRPT is /r/crypterium_com . CRPT’s official website is crypterium.com . CRPT’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium

CRPT Token Trading

CRPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, token.store, Liquid, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRPT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

