Critical Analysis: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) vs. MV Oil Trust (NASDAQ:MVO)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDC Energy and MV Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.55 billion 1.29 $2.02 million ($2.96) -10.76 MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 15.14 $16.33 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDC Energy and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 5 15 0 2.75 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $50.31, indicating a potential upside of 57.97%. Given PDC Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. PDC Energy does not pay a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy 7.73% -3.08% -1.63% MV Oil Trust 95.30% N/A 109.40%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats PDC Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.