Credit Suisse Group Cuts B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $17.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

B&G Foods stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 102.70%.

In other news, Director Deann L. Brunts purchased 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,127.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

