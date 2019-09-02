Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN)’s stock price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

