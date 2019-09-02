COZ (COZ) Price Tops $0.22

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One COZ token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. COZ has a total market cap of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00220517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.01310497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00089702 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for COZ is www.coinzest.co.kr

Buying and Selling COZ

COZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinZest and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

