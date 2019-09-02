CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.60.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total transaction of $9,045,380.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total transaction of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,109 shares of company stock worth $28,803,346. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $614.87. The stock had a trading volume of 224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $609.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.06. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $343.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.