Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cosmos Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:COSM) rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 2,694 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 73,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $550,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, imports, exports, markets, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical and wellness products for human use primarily in the European Union. It offers branded pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company provides its products to wholesale drug distributors, and wholesalers and retail healthcare providers.

