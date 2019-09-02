Contrasting Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) & EXXARO RESOURCE/S (NYSE:EXXAY)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.18 billion 0.75 $411.20 million N/A N/A EXXARO RESOURCE/S $1.93 billion 1.29 $533.58 million N/A N/A

EXXARO RESOURCE/S has higher revenue and earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and EXXARO RESOURCE/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00 EXXARO RESOURCE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus target price of $2.52, suggesting a potential upside of 471.45%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than EXXARO RESOURCE/S.

Dividends

EXXARO RESOURCE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Turquoise Hill Resources does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and EXXARO RESOURCE/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources -13.64% 5.04% 3.16% EXXARO RESOURCE/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

EXXARO RESOURCE/S Company Profile

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

