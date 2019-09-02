Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $0.98 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

