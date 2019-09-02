Comparing One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) & Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) and Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares One Horizon Group and Sonim Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Horizon Group -1,071.23% -79.80% -70.89% Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares One Horizon Group and Sonim Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Horizon Group $710,000.00 2.02 -$7.43 million N/A N/A Sonim Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonim Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than One Horizon Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for One Horizon Group and Sonim Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonim Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sonim Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.80, indicating a potential upside of 145.18%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than One Horizon Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of One Horizon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sonim Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of One Horizon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats One Horizon Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Horizon Group

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

