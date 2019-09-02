Comparing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) & Guidewire Software (NASDAQ:GWRE)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 3.88% 13.93% 5.12% Guidewire Software 10.66% 4.76% 3.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuance Communications and Guidewire Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guidewire Software 0 5 4 0 2.44

Nuance Communications currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Guidewire Software has a consensus price target of $108.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Nuance Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Guidewire Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $2.05 billion 2.34 -$159.92 million $0.81 20.75 Guidewire Software $661.07 million 11.90 -$26.74 million $0.09 1,068.67

Guidewire Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuance Communications. Nuance Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Guidewire Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Automotive segment provides branded and personalized virtual assistants and connected car services for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers. The Enterprise segment offers On-Premise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution that comprise automated speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and On-Demand multichannel cloud, a platform, which offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides multi-function printer (MFP) scanning and document management solutions; MFP printing and document management solutions to capture and automate paper to digital work flows; and PDF and OCR software for capturing, creation, and management of document work flows. The Other segment offers voicemail transcription and other value-added services to mobile operators; and speech recognition solutions and predictive text technologies for handset devices. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; and Guidewire London Market Messaging that provides a message-processing and action framework. Additionally, the company offers data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Live Analytics, a cloud analytics platform; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a cloud-based tool; and Guidewire Cyence Risk Analytics, a cloud-native economic cyber risk modeling solution, as well as Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

