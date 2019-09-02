Comparing Hudson Global (HSON) and The Competition

Hudson Global (NASDAQ: HSON) is one of 23 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hudson Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Hudson Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hudson Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Global $66.93 million $7.87 million -7.74 Hudson Global Competitors $4.95 billion $129.36 million 17.15

Hudson Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Global. Hudson Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Global -5.62% -7.93% -5.99% Hudson Global Competitors 2.06% 17.36% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Global Competitors 206 596 738 37 2.38

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 26.99%. Given Hudson Global’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Hudson Global rivals beat Hudson Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc. provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services. The company was formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Global, Inc. in April 2012. Hudson Global, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

