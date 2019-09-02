Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Given $15.30 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Companhia Paranaense de Energia’s rating score has improved by 20% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $15.30 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Companhia Paranaense de Energia an industry rank of 109 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 512,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 411,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 180,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 147,727 shares in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 759,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.04 million for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

