Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 256.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 174.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commscope alerts:

COMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,582,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commscope from $28.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commscope from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.