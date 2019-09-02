Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.77, approximately 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.