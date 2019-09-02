Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Clearview Wealth Ltd (ASX:CVW)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.62 ($0.44) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), approximately 10,269 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 166,198.00 and a current ratio of 166,198.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.76. The stock has a market cap of $416.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

About Clearview Wealth (ASX:CVW)

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, wealth management, and financial advisory solutions in Australia. Its Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, parent cover, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers, third parties, and external advisers.

