Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Cision also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cision.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

CISN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $171,498.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,659,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,776.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $645,809. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Spitfire Capital LLC grew its stake in Cision by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cision by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 923,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cision by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 342,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 304,549 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CISN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. 683,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,264. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Cision has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

