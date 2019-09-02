Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Cowen decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $46.81. 18,116,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,698,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

