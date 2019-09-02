Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $20.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $797.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $703.13.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at $147,352,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,191 shares of company stock worth $125,736,219. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,247 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $746,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $5.22 on Monday, hitting $838.42. The company had a trading volume of 280,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,353. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $793.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $710.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $383.20 and a twelve month high of $848.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.