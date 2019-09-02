China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Everbright International Limited provides environmental solutions primarily in the Peoples Republic of China and Germany. It offers waste-to-energy, water restoration, biomass integrated utilization, hazardous waste treatment, photovoltaic energy, wind power, environmental protection engineering, technological research and development, environmental protection equipment manufacturing services. China Everbright International Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Shares of CHFFF remained flat at $$0.79 on Monday. China Everbright International has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.09.

China Everbright International Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions in the People's Republic of China, Germany, Poland, and Vietnam. The company operates through four segments: Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation; Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation; Greentech Project Construction and Operation; and Others.

