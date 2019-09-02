Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.72.

CHS stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $372.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.26.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli bought 14,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,881.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

