Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given a $127.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.26.

CVX opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average of $121.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $9,952,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,205,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 23.3% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

