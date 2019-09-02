ChessCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $84,083.00 and $17.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.31 or 2.19702364 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00022413 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.