Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 653.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

