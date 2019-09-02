Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $2.06. Champion Iron shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 126,900 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIA shares. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $909.28 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$277.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.20 million. Research analysts predict that Champion Iron Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.