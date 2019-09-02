Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.16

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.16 and traded as low as $26.80. Chaarat Gold shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 66,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 million and a PE ratio of -6.02.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

