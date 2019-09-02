Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Cerner has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $1,981,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock worth $5,550,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 28,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,766 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

