CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.58. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 3,273,911 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

