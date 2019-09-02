CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to announce sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $22.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.55 billion to $25.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

NYSE CBRE traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 1,470,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 292.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after buying an additional 1,050,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

