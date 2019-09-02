Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.17, 19,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 38,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $71.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,106 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

