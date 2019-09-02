CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other CarMax news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 13,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $1,255,878.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,140.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,047 shares of company stock worth $31,898,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,466,000. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20,731.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,118,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,097,000 after buying an additional 1,113,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 566,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,695. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $92.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

