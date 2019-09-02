CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABGY. Citigroup downgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

Shares of CABGY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.43. 32,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,101. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.