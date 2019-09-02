Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.69 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX and Cryptomate. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $45.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020535 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.05 or 0.02145375 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000322 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022876 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003767 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003369 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Bittrex, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Huobi, Coinnest, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, ABCC, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, Coinbe, HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Indodax, DragonEX, Exmo and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.