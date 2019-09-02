CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches Market Cap of $84,820.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,820.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net . The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

