Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.51 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 54.23% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 11,215,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,601. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $48.03.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,213,000 after buying an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $31,379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $17,578,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

