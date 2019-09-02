Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 124872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.