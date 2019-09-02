Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $550.00

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 3721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.79).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 473.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 442.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In other Caledonia Mining news, insider Johan Holtzhausen acquired 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,869.25 ($5,055.86). Also, insider Steven Ronald Curtis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £14,350 ($18,750.82).

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

